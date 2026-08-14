Starting Friday night, expect closures, delays near Suitland Parkway Interchange project

A new traffic pattern will be in effect Monday morning in connection with the large Maryland Route 4 and Suitland Parkway Interchange project, but drivers should avoid the area beginning Friday evening and through the weekend, according to the State Highway Administration.

A new traffic pattern will be in effect Monday morning in connection with the large Maryland Route 4 and Suitland Parkway Interchange project.

But drivers should avoid the area beginning Friday evening and through the weekend, according to the State Highway Administration.

“We have to do a lot of lane closures, a lot of lane shifts, turning restrictions, detours,” said Charlie Gischlar, with SHA.

He said those changes will start at 7 p.m. on Friday.

“Maryland Route 4 comes up from southern Maryland, so it doesn’t just affect the D.C. region and Prince George’s County, but it also affects some of the southern Maryland counties as well.”

From Friday night, through the weekend, drivers on northbound MD 4 — also known as Pennsylvania Avenue — won’t be able to access Suitland Parkway, which travels west into the District.

“You’re going to have these rolling left and right turn closures along Maryland 4 in both directions, and some turn late restrictions,” Gischlar said. “It’s going to be a tough weekend here.”

Crews will be tweaking the road configuration ahead of a new traffic pattern which will greet commuters Monday morning and be in effect for at least two years.

“What we’re doing is shifting traffic from the existing Maryland 4 onto a temporary road that we built, so we can get in there and start adding a lot of the infrastructure,” Gischlar said.

According to SHA’s website, “The traffic pattern on the temporary roadway will consist of two lanes in each direction, with dual left-turn lanes on northbound MD 4 to Suitland Parkway.”

Construction of the new interchange began in March 2024, and is projected to be completed by 2029.

See a map of the area of the interchange and construction below:

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