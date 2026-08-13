Investigation underway after vandalism, bubbles found at DC’s World War II Memorial

U.S. Park Police are investigating after the World War II Memorial along the National Mall was vandalized Thursday, according to a statement from the Department of the Interior.

U.S. Park Police are investigating after the World War II Memorial along the National Mall was vandalized Thursday, according to a statement from the Department of the Interior.

The phrase “Clean hands, Dirty $” appear in light pink on the part of the memorial facing Constitution Avenue in D.C.

Bubbles could also be seen forming on the inner portion of the memorial.

As of Thursday at 6 p.m., a large row of Park Police cars lined the sidewalk near the memorial, facing 17th Street. The area is surrounded by police tape on several sides.

“It’s a travesty,” Ben Pauwels of Springfield, Virginia, said. “It’s really sad. Over 400,000 Americans gave their lives during World War II, the Greatest Generation. It’s when a country united for a common cause, and it’s really sad to see.”

In a statement, an Interior Department spokesperson said the vandalism “is an utter disgrace and will not be tolerated. Our U.S. Park Police are on the scene and the investigation is ongoing.”

The public, according to the statement, “should know we will find the person responsible for this disgusting act.”

Aubrey O’Malley, visiting D.C. from Minnesota, was walking around with her two boys and heard that someone vandalized the monument.

“It’s very disrespectful,” O’Malley said. “This is our first trip here. It’s been a lifelong dream for me to come here with my children, and how sad to see something like this and something can be destroyed in a little bit of time. But it’s heartwarming to see how quickly they’re at it and cleaning it up.”

Matthew Murphy, meanwhile, walked by the memorial and said it’s “disgraceful, really. Such a historic monument being vandalized for no reason whatsoever. It’s terrible to see.”

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