Boil water advisory lifted for Northwest DC neighborhoods

The boil water advisory that D.C. Water issued for some neighborhoods in Northwest D.C. has been lifted as of 9 p.m. Friday. The advisory was initially put into effect Thursday after a pump station lost power.

D.C. Water said in a statement that water quality tests confirmed that the water is safe and customers in the impacted area can now resume normal water use.

The neighborhoods that were affected include Chevy Chase, Friendship Heights, Tenleytown and Cathedral Heights. More than 4,900 customers were affected and faced low water pressure.

WSSC Water said in a post on X that its customers in Chevy Chase, Maryland, or any other area of Montgomery or Prince George’s counties were not affected by the boil water advisory.

Officials with the utility company said power at the pump station has now been restored and pressures in the system have been restored to affected customers. Out of an abundance of caution, D.C. Water issued the advisory as inspectors determined whether the water was contaminated by bacteria during pressure loss.

Customers with questions can contact D.C. Water at 202-354-3600 or the 24-Hour Command Center at 202-612-3400.

