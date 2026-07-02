Boil water advisory issued for parts of southern Prince George’s County

WSSC Water has issued a boil water advisory for customers in Accokeek and Clinton in southern Prince George's County following a water main break.

WSSC Water has issued a boil water advisory for customers in Accokeek and Clinton in southern Prince George’s County following a water main break.

The utility said that a 16-inch water main broke near Livingston and Piscataway Roads in Clinton around 5 p.m., causing a loss of water pressure.

Customers in the area of the leak should boil their water for one minute before drinking, cooking, brushing, or giving to their pets.

WSSC said that crews are working to repair the break, and water distribution sites are active. Around 3,600 customers in the area are affected.

The boil water advisory will remain until testing confirms that the water is safe.

In a post on X, the utility said that as of 9 p.m. they have established a water station at Accokeek Academy at 14400 Berry Road in Accokeek.

For updates, visit the WSSC Water website or contact the WSSC Water Emergency Call Center at 301-206-4002.

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