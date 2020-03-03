3 fatal hit-and-runs still unsolved in Prince George’s County

Authorities are still looking for the drivers involved in three separate hit-and-runs in Prince George's County, Maryland, that each left a man dead.

Authorities are still looking for the drivers involved in three separate hit-and-runs in Prince George’s County, Maryland, that each left a man dead, including one that shut down the Beltway’s Inner Loop for several hours last month.

In one case, Prince George’s County police are also asking the community to help identify the victim.

Just before 9 p.m. on Feb. 21, police said an unidentified Hispanic man in his 20s was trying to cross Pennsylvania Avenue at Forestville Road when he was fatally struck by a white 2015 or newer Toyota. The Toyota could have suffered front-end, driver’s side damage from the crash.

Police said the man who was struck was 5-foot-9 and weighed about 250 pounds. He had short black hair and brown eyes. Police released a detailed description of what he was wearing when he was struck: a black Buffalo David Bitton jacket, two gray sweatshirts, a blue Patagonia T-shirt, a black Deadpool T-shirt, black pants and black high-top sneakers.

Police ask anyone with information on this case to call 301-731-4422.

Just over a week later, another pedestrian crash in the county shut down the Capital Beltway.

Some time between 3 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. on Feb. 29, Maryland State Police believe a silver 2018 or 2019 Nissan Altima struck and killed 60-year-old D.C. resident Henry Washington along the Inner Loop. Troopers also said the car is likely damaged on the passenger side.

Anyone with information on that crash is asked to call Maryland State Police at the College Park Barracks at 301-345-3101.

In the third pedestrian crash authorities are investigating, state police said multiple vehicles may have been involved.

Callers reported to police that Earl Rogers, 74 of Largo, Maryland, was struck and killed by at least one vehicle, possibly two, on southbound Route 4 at Old Marlboro Pike in Forestville around 8:30 p.m. on March 1.

Those who witnessed the hit-and-run should call Maryland State Police at the Forestville Barracks at 301-568-8101.

