Hit-and-run crash kills pedestrian in Prince George’s Co.

The police are investigating the second fatal hit-and-run of the weekend in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

Emergency calls to the Maryland State Police reported that an African-American man was hit by one or two vehicles on the southbound side of Maryland Route 4 at Old Marlboro Pike, in Forestville, at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

He was found in the grass off the right shoulder and was pronounced dead at the scene. Law enforcement had not identified him as of Monday morning.

The driver, or drivers, who hit him did not stop.

If you have any more information, the police are asking you to call them at 301-568-8101, ext. 0.

The police are still looking for the silver Nissan Altima they say hit and killed a pedestrian who was found on the Inner Loop of the Beltway at the I-95 interchange in the early hours of Saturday.

