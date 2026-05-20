Bowie police officer found guilty on all charges after shooting at man on Md. highway

The Bowie police officer accused of shooting at a stopped vehicle on Maryland Route 197 in 2024 was found guilty of attempted murder.

The Bowie police officer accused of shooting at a stopped vehicle on Maryland Route 197 in 2024 was found guilty Wednesday of attempted murder.

Sgt. Robert Warrington, a 12-year veteran of the Bowie Police Department, was found guilty of attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, reckless endangerment and misconduct in office.

It all stems from an incident in September 2024 when Warrington was captured on dashcam video pulling up to help what appeared to be a stranded driver on Collington Road. A man walked by and said the woman driving was with him and taking him to the hospital. Moments later, Warrington pulled out his service weapon and fired a shot in the man’s direction.

No one was injured in the shooting, but a passing car was struck by the bullet.

The man fell to the ground as the woman in the car got out and repeatedly shouted, “What did you do?”

Warrington can be heard saying “he had a gun” and the man responded from the ground, “I don’t have a gun.”

Shortly after that, Warrington can be heard repeating “I’m sorry,” several times.

The woman said the man she was with was going back to get a hat that had fallen from the car.

A Prince George’s County judge ruled Wednesday that nothing about the interaction showed an immediate threat, calling it a non-threatening situation that should not have escalated to a use of force. The judge also said she disagreed with Warrington’s claims during the two-day trial that the gun did not go off intentionally.

She said the shooting was not reasonable, necessary and proportional.

The mother of the victim, Nicole, told WTOP that two lives were changed on that day, but “hopefully some counseling, growth and healing, everyone will be OK in the end.” She said her son has struggled to move forward after the incident.

“I don’t think he’ll view law enforcement the same. He definitely is going to have to get past that,” she said.

Warrington is out on personal recognizance and expected to return to court for sentencing later this year.

WTOP’s Mike Murillo contributed to this report.

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