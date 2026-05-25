Smithsonian’s historic castle open for summer during renovations

The 171-year-old building on the National Mall, built before the Civil War, reopened to the public for a limited time over Memorial Day weekend after being closed for much of a multiyear restoration.

The Smithsonian Castle, the oldest building in the Smithsonian Institution’s museum complex, is open to visitors this summer during an extensive renovation project.

The 171-year-old building on the National Mall, built before the Civil War, reopened to the public for a limited time over Memorial Day weekend after being closed for much of a multiyear restoration.

The reopening is temporary. The castle will remain open through Sept. 7 as part of preparations tied to the nation’s upcoming America 250 celebrations, before closing again until 2027 as construction crews continue repairs and renovations.

Abigail Clarke and her boyfriend, Baylor Barnett, moved to D.C. from Oklahoma last year to begin their careers. This Memorial Day weekend marked their first visit to the castle.

“I like right now seeing the in-between of the renovations,” Clarke said, pointing to the exposed brick ceiling and newly cleaned marble columns.

Next month, the Castle will host the “American Aspirations” exhibit, featuring historical artifacts including President Thomas Jefferson’s desk and a flight suit worn by Amelia Earhart.

Barnett said he was struck by the building’s architecture.

“I love these columns. I think it is marble or granite. It’s a really cool look,” he said. “The fact that this building is this old and is so immaculately maintained is so impressive.”

Clarke said the Castle will become a regular stop when the couple spends time sightseeing in D.C.

“I wish I could see a little more than this hall area, but I’ll be excitedly waiting for 2027, when I can see it all,” she said.

Lee Fehrenbacher, his wife and their three sons — ages 8, 6 and 1 — drove from southern Indiana to visit the castle and other Smithsonian museums over Memorial Day weekend.

“We’re huge history buffs, all of us,” Fehrenbacher said. “We just like reading books about famous people from the past.”

Rowan Vance, 21, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, is a criminal justice major at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff. He also made his first visit to the Castle and will begin a congressional internship this summer.

“I’m looking forward to coming down here when I’m up here for my internship and checking it all out again,” Vance said.

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