Man killed in Forestville hit-and-run

A man was struck and killed by a vehicle in Prince George's County, Maryland, on Friday night.

The victim was hit at the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Donnell Drive in Forestville around 8:50 p.m., police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver fled, and police are looking for a white sedan with damage to the front of the car.

Police believe the car has front-end damage and is missing a mirror on the driver’s side.

Eastbound Pennsylvania Ave between Donnell Drive and Forestville Road was closed during the investigation. It reopened about 11:45.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call 1-866-411-TIPS.

WTOP’s Ian Crawford contributed to this report.

