Inner Loop stopped for hours in Md. after man struck dead at I-95 exit

The Capital Beltway’s Inner Loop was closed for around four hours at the Interstate 95 interchange in Adelphi, Maryland, following a deadly hit-and-run crash early Saturday morning.

Authorities received a 911 call reporting a body in the roadway shortly before 5:30 a.m. Saturday, Maryland State Police said. Troopers confirmed a man was struck dead while on foot at Exit 27, near the northbound ramp to I-95.

Neither the body nor the driver responsible had been identified as of Saturday morning, but investigators believe the striking vehicle may be a silver 2018 or 2019 Nissan Altima that is likely damaged. Police searched nearby areas of I-95, I-495 and U.S. Route 50 but did not find the vehicle.

In a news release Saturday, police described the victim as an adult African American man.

Anyone with information on the crash, victim or striking vehicle is asked to contact the Maryland State Police immediately at 301-345-3101. Callers can choose to remain anonymous.

The WTOP Traffic Center reports all remaining lane closures on the Inner Loop cleared at 10:30 a.m.

