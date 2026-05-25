Falling concrete closes lane on Southwest Freeway in DC

Large slabs of concrete fell onto Interstate 395 under the 7th Street SW overpass in D.C. on Monday.

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In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Blocks of concrete fall from bridge onto Interstate 395

A large slab of concrete fell onto Interstate 395 under the 7th Street SW overpass in D.C. on Monday.

The District Department of Transportation responded to the concrete debris Monday afternoon and blocked the right lane between Maine Avenue SW and the 3rd Street Tunnel. The agency told WTOP that they were investigating the possibility of a bridge strike.

The debris appears to be a precast concrete wall panel that fell from an elevated portion of the freeway’s retaining wall.

There were no reported injuries and there was no indication that the concrete struck any passing vehicles.

A WTOP traffic camera showed a backhoe loader and dump truck being used to clear the concrete debris off the Southwest Freeway late Monday afternoon.

It is unclear if the right lane will reopen by Tuesday morning’s commute.

The incident in the District follows two episodes of falling concrete on New York City’s Trans-Manhattan Expressway earlier this month. One driver was injured.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.

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