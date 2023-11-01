Player of the Week: Churchill’s David Avit

Churchill High School senior running back and defensive back David Avit was named the Military Bowl DC Touchdown Club High School Football Player of the Week.

The Churchill High School football team found itself in quite a predicament in this past Friday’s regular season finale. In a meeting of 7-1 teams, the Bulldogs trailed Walter Johnson 22-0 early in the second quarter.

Churchill, though, had one important thing on its side: senior running back and defensive back David Avit, who has been among the region’s most prolific offensive players all season. Avit got started with a 37-yard touchdown run nine minutes before halftime and when play resumed, he kicked things into gear.

Avit rushed 27 times for 248 yards and three touchdowns and caught three passes for 56 yards and another score as Churchill rallied for a 32-30 victory over Walter Johnson.

For his efforts, Avit was named the Military Bowl DC Touchdown Club High School Football Player of the Week.

“The way he is playing right now is incredible and he’s doing it against top-level competition. We’ve had a schedule that is pretty tough and he does it every week,” said Bulldogs head coach Joe Rydzewski. “He’s done it against everybody. It doesn’t really matter who [the opponent is] right now.”

Avit’s older brother, Ezekiel, is a freshman wide receiver at University of Maryland and David hopes to be playing college football next fall. He has several scholarship offers as he tears through the competition. For the season, Avit has rushed for 1,674 yards and 16 touchdowns, rushing for more than 100 yards in each of the Bulldogs’ eight victories.

“You see how big he is and think he has to be this huge power back — and he runs with power — but his quick feet and balance are unbelievable,” Rydzewski said.

Churchill begins the Maryland 4A playoffs at home on Friday against Richard Montgomery.

This week’s DC Touchdown Club Player of the Week High School Football Player of the Week Honor Roll:

ANNE ARUNDEL

North County WR-DE Nate Bedell rushed nine times for 170 yards and one touchdown and on defense made six tackles with three tackles for loss, broke up two passes and blocked a field goal as the Knights beat South River, 33-13.

DC

Anacostia DE Jalen Gant made 17 tackles with five tackles for loss and four sacks, forced a fumble and recovered a fumble for a touchdown as the Indians beat Phelps, 42-20.

FREDERICK

Brunswick QB Ethan Houck completed 4 of 6 passes for 50 yards and rushed eight times for 215 yards and five touchdowns as the Railroaders beat Catoctin, 49-30.

HOWARD

Atholton LB Khalil Johnson made 21 tackles as the Raiders beat River Hill, 33-20.

LOUDOUN

Rock Ridge WR-DB Darian Ferrell caught 10 passes for 323 yards and three touchdowns and on defense made six tackles, forced a fumble and returned an interception for a touchdown as the Phoenix lost to Heritage, 41-27.

MONTGOMERY

Gaithersburg RB Gideon Ituka rushed 31 times for 382 yards and five touchdowns as the Trojans beat Richard Montgomery, 48-37.

NORTHERN REGION

South Lakes QB Nick Harris completed 14 of 19 passes for a season-high 347 yards and five touchdowns as the Seahawks beat Centreville, 45-3. It was his fifth game with five touchdown passes this season.

PRINCE GEORGE’S

Bladensburg RB Marcus Ross rushed 15 times for 292 yards and three touchdowns and caught five passes for 131 yards and one touchdown as the Mustangs lost to Laurel, 28-25.

PRINCE WILLIAM

Gainesville QB Colton Kilmer completed 26 of 34 passes for 440 yards and five touchdowns and rushed nine times for 71 yards and another score as the Cardinals beat Freedom-South Riding, 51-18.

PRIVATE

Model RB Jeremiah Whitehead rushed 17 times for 260 yards and four touchdowns, caught two passes for 71 yards, returned a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown and another score and on defense made 10 tackles as the Eagles beat Mercersburg, 52-36.

SOUTHERN MARYLAND

Leonardtown RB Zach Meade rushed 19 times for 189 yards and one touchdown as the Raiders beat Chopticon, 28-14.

WCAC

Good Counsel DB Judah Jenkins returned an interception 46 yards for a touchdown, made six tackles and broke up three passes as the Falcons beat Gonzaga, 28-6.