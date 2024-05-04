May is National Water Safety Month — the ideal time to learn the ABCs of water safety before summer

May is National Water Safety Month, an ideal time to teach water safety to young swimmers, according to a coalition that includes the American Red Cross.

August is the month most D.C.-area children start school. But May is the ideal time to teach water safety to young swimmers, according to a coalition that includes the American Red Cross.

The lessons can save countless lives during the peak summer months, when many families plan vacations near pools and beaches, said Dr. Donald Plumley, pediatric trauma director at Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital.

“It’s really a preventable injury, which makes it more devastating to the families and health care workers,” he said. “Like, 90% of drownings are in the home or vacation pool.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, drowning deaths kill about 4,000 people each year in the United States. That’s an average of about 11 swimmers every day. Most of them are young children, between 1 and 4 years old.

Plumley said teaching water safety in May, weeks before summer vacations begin, can give children and teens enough time to learn about water safety before summer trips near water.

He said parents can easily remember top tips with the help of the ABCs. The first tip starts with “A,” which stands for adult supervision. Drownings, especially among small children, can happen in a matter of seconds, he told WTOP.

“An adult needs to be supervising and be present,” Plumley said. “You want someone who’s paying attention, who’s not on their cellphone or drinking. Have them be your designated water-watcher, just like a designated driver.”

The second water safety tip starts with “B” for barriers. “Have a pool fence or alarms around pools,” he said. “If you’re not used to being around water and you’re looking for a rental or hotel, make sure it has water barriers in place.”

The last lesson begins with “C,” and it has a dual meaning, Plumley said. “It’s imperative for the child to take classes and for the parents to know CPR,” he said. “If you’re getting ready to go on vacation, start those classes now.”

Learning water safety can also prevent nonfatal drownings, which means a swimmer survives underwater submersion but sustains head or lung injuries that can cause long-term disabilities.

Death is tragic enough, but now families have to care for that child for the rest of their lives,” Plumley said. “That’s why parents have to make sure they’re observed, find them as quick as possible and resuscitate them.

“While most swimming deaths occur among young children, Plumley said older kids and teens should also learn or refamiliarize themselves with swimming rules. When all else fails, he stresses life jackets, especially on boats. Anybody can drown,” Plumley said. “You get to that high school age and they’re on their phones and getting close to that water and it can happen in a moment. It’s just about being ever cautious.”

More information about water safety and National Water Safety Month can be found here.

