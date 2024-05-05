Secret Service: ‘No threat to White House’ after deadly crash into complex barrier

D.C. police said a man has died after crashing a vehicle into a White House complex barrier on Saturday night.

D.C police respond to a deadly White House barrier crash on May 4, 2024. (WTOP/Dave Dildine) D.C police respond to a deadly White House barrier crash on May 4, 2024. (WTOP/Dave Dildine) D.C. police said a man has died after crashing a vehicle into a White House complex barrier on Saturday night.

The U.S. Secret Service said the crash happened near the intersection of 15th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue in Northwest, just before 10:30 p.m.

First responders said the unidentified adult male died at the scene after crashing into a security barrier along the outer perimeter of the White House complex.

“At this time, the incident is being investigated only as a traffic crash by MPD’s Major Crash Investigations Unit,” D.C. police said late Saturday.

WTOP asked officials if they could provide any preliminary information about what caused the driver to crash into the barrier Saturday evening.

“There is no threat to the White House, and there are limited traffic closures in the area as teams investigate,” a Secret Service spokesperson told WTOP.

Anthony Guglielmi, Chief of Communications for the United States Secret Service, released a statement on the agency’s response to the crash after midnight Sunday.

“Security protocols were implemented as officers cleared the vehicle and attempted to render aid to the driver who was discovered deceased,” Guglielmi said. “There was no threat to the White House.”

Limited traffic closures remain in effect as Secret Service teams, @dcfireems & @DCPoliceDept investigate a fatal vehicle crash that occurred at an exterior perimeter gate by the White House. There is no threat or public safety implications and our preliminary statement is below pic.twitter.com/zGTVDuZV5E — Anthony Guglielmi (@SecretSvcSpox) May 5, 2024

D.C. police said there would be no comment while the fatal crash investigation continues.

The Secret Service said it will continue to investigate the matter, the agency said.

A map of the approximate crash location is included below.

WTOP’s Terik King and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.