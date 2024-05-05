Mother's Day: White House private gardens open for Mother's Day weekend | Mother's Day events in the area | Best advice from moms | Last-minute Mother's Day reservations
Secret Service: ‘No threat to White House’ after deadly crash into complex barrier

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

May 5, 2024, 4:23 AM

D.C police respond to a deadly White House barrier crash on May 4, 2024. (WTOP/Dave Dildine)

D.C. police said a man has died after crashing a vehicle into a White House complex barrier on Saturday night.

The U.S. Secret Service said the crash happened near the intersection of 15th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue in Northwest, just before 10:30 p.m.

First responders said the unidentified adult male died at the scene after crashing into a security barrier along the outer perimeter of the White House complex.

“At this time, the incident is being investigated only as a traffic crash by MPD’s Major Crash Investigations Unit,” D.C. police said late Saturday.

WTOP asked officials if they could provide any preliminary information about what caused the driver to crash into the barrier Saturday evening.

“There is no threat to the White House, and there are limited traffic closures in the area as teams investigate,” a Secret Service spokesperson told WTOP.

Anthony Guglielmi, Chief of Communications for the United States Secret Service, released a statement on the agency’s response to the crash after midnight Sunday.

“Security protocols were implemented as officers cleared the vehicle and attempted to render aid to the driver who was discovered deceased,” Guglielmi said. “There was no threat to the White House.”

D.C. police said there would be no comment while the fatal crash investigation continues.

The Secret Service said it will continue to investigate the matter, the agency said.

A map of the approximate crash location is included below.

WTOP’s Terik King and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

