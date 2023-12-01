Player of the Week: Tuscarora’s Laney Barton

This week's WTOP Player of the Week is Laney Barton, who plays soccer and flag football, along with other sports, at Tuscarora High School in Frederick, Maryland.

Barton is a five-sport athlete, playing soccer, basketball, lacrosse, flag football and unified bocce for the Titans. As if that weren't enough, she's considering adding softball this spring.

Barton is a five-sport athlete, playing soccer, basketball, lacrosse, flag football and unified bocce for the Titans. As if that weren’t enough, she’s considering adding softball this spring.

On the pitch, Barton posted nine shutouts as the Titans’ goalkeeper en route to Tuscarora’s second-round appearance in the Maryland 3A state tournament. She gave up an average of less than a goal per game, posted a 90% save percentage and was selected to play in the FC Frederick All-Star game.

In the inaugural year for flag football in Frederick County, Barton quarterbacked the Titans to a 5-3 record while throwing for 1,013 yards and seven scores. She also racked up 329 yards and three more touchdowns on the ground.

Barton is also off to an impressive start on the hardwood. In her first scrimmage against Poolesville on Nov. 28, she scored 21 points and had three assists as point guard for the Titans, who cruised to a 40-25 win.

For her efforts in the 2022-23 seasons, Barton earned All-County honorable mention in girls soccer, basketball and lacrosse.

Despite juggling five sports, Barton excels in the classroom with a 3.88 GPA on a 4.0 scale. She’s also a member of the National Honor Society.

In her little spare time, Barton is active in her youth group at Mountain View Community Church, where she serves on the leadership committee. She also helps serve area youth when attending the county’s chapter of Fellowship of Christian Athletes Power Camp.

