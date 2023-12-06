Player of the Week: Oakdale’s Hunter Thompson

Oakdale High School wide receiver Hunter Thompson was named the Military Bowl DC Touchdown Club High School Football Player of the Week.

Hunter Thompson will leave Oakdale High School as the football team’s career record holder in every receiving category. And in the biggest game of the year, the standout wide receiver turned in one last performance for the ages.

Thompson, who has accepted a scholarship to play for Ohio University, caught 15 passes for 269 yards and four touchdowns as the Bears capped their undefeated season with a 42-35 victory over rival Linganore in the Maryland 3A championship game.

For his efforts, Thompson was named the Military Bowl DC Touchdown Club High School Football Player of the Week.

“We felt like that’s where we had an advantage, with Hunter matching up there,” Oakdale head coach Kurt Stein said. “We knew that was where we were going to have to make our big plays, so we just leaned into it.”

“We told him all week it was going to be his day. That’s what we worked on all week in practice, trying to get him vertical and take some shots to him.”

Thompson finished the season with 78 catches for 1,455 yards and 21 touchdowns. He also returned two punts and one kickoff for touchdowns.

This week’s DC Touchdown Club Player of the Week High School Football Player of the Week Honor Roll:

DC

Friendship Collegiate DE De’Andre Cook, a Penn State recruit, made six tackles for loss and had three sacks as the Knights won their second consecutive DCSAA Class AA title, 25-13 over Dunbar.

LOUDOUN

Stone Bridge WR-LB Na’eem Abdul-Rahim Gladding caught two passes for 62 yards and one touchdown and on defense made four first hits, had two quarterback hurries and broke up a pass as the Bulldogs won their eighth consecutive game, beating Mataoca, 21-10, in a Virginia 5A semifinal.

PRINCE GEORGE’S

Wise RB-LB DeCarlos Young rushed 19 times for 146 yards and two touchdowns and on defense made seven tackles with one tackle for loss as the Pumas beat Broadneck, 21-0, in the Maryland 4A final.

PRINCE WILLIAM

Freedom-Woodbridge QB Tristan Evans-Trujillo completed 21 of 25 passes for 310 yards and three touchdowns, setting a new state record with 120 career touchdown passes, and rushed for another score as the Eagles beat Madison, 55-14, in a Virginia 6A semifinal for its 28th consecutive win.