Player of the Week: Freedom-Woodbridge’s Jeff Overton Jr.

On a team loaded with standout players and offensive firepower, Jeffrey Overton Jr. still stands out. He stood apart during the regular season, throughout the playoffs and one more time in the Virginia 6A championship game.

Overton, a junior running back and defensive back already being heavily recruited by several top college football teams, rushed 31 times for 264 yards and two touchdowns and also threw a touchdown pass to lead Freedom-Woodbridge High to a 42-34 win over Highland Springs, capping the Eagles’ second consecutive undefeated season.

For his efforts, Overton was named the Military Bowl DC Touchdown Club High School Football Player of the Week.

“He has unique size, athleticism, balance and strength,” said Freedom Coach Darryl Overton, who is Jeffrey’s uncle. “He’s just relentless; starts on both sides of the ball, plays on kickoff, kickoff return. Having 30-plus carries but still playing defense every play says it all.”

On defense, Overton made seven tackles with two tackles for loss and broke up one pass. He already holds more than 20 college scholarship offers and on Monday, posted on Instagram that Ohio State had just joined that list.

Overton is a three-year starter on offense and a two-year starter on defense. This season, he rushed for 2,643 yards and 41 touchdowns.

“He’s a humble, quiet kid,” Darryl Overton said. “Does what you ask him to do. His dad is my brother and our defensive coordinator. He’s everything you want a coach’s son to be. He’s quiet. He works. He doesn’t complain.”