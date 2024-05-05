DC area’s unsettled weather ends Sunday afternoon

Expect a wet Cinco de Mayo across D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Here's what you need to know.

After Cinco de Mayo started as a wet one across D.C., Maryland and Virginia, the rain is expected to slowly go away Sunday afternoon.

“The showers should start to go away just after lunchtime,” said 7News First Alert Meteorologist Jordan Evans. “The afternoon will stay dry with cloud cover and a few breaks in the clouds before sunset.”

Temperatures should warm up on Sunday reaching the upper 60s and lower to middle 70s, he said. The temperatures are then supposed to drop slightly Sunday evening to the high 50s to mid 60s.

The clouds will hold though with a few showers overnight and lows in the 60s, Evans said.

The storms are expected to return Monday with overcast skies and the chance for more showers and thunderstorms later in the day.

However, the weather will be mild with the risk for dangerous weather being low.

“We’re not expecting any severe weather, but at least some thunder and lightening and a couple of heavy downpours,” Evans said.

D.C. is under a Coastal Flood Advisory by the National Weather Service from 4 p.m. though Sunday night.

The chance for afternoon storm returns Tuesday.

“There could be a stray shower and thunderstorms late in the day afternoon temps near 80 degrees,” he said.

Evans forecasts a lower risk for severe weather Monday despite the lingering clouds, although showers and thunderstorms could appear later that day.

WTOP’s Valerie Bonk and Matt Small contributed to this report.

7News First Alert Forecast

SUNDAY:

Cloudy, isolated shower

Highs: 57-67

Winds: South 5-10 mph

Clouds will hold with a few showers overnight and lows in the 60s.

MONDAY:

Overcast, Evening Storms

Highs: 77-83

Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph

Clouds stick around with the chance for more showers and thunderstorms later in the day. The risk for severe weather is low.

TUESDAY:

Passing clouds, few evening storms

Highs: 80-86

Winds: South 5-10 mph

The added heat and humidity may bring a few storms, some strong, to the area. The risk for severe weather is low, but changes are expected with new data over the coming days.

WEDNESDAY:

Passing clouds, isolated evening storms

Highs: 85-91

Winds: Northwest 5-10 mph

The warmest day of the week will bring highs close to 90 degrees with a slight chance for evening storms.

