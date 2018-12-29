An Olympics, an election and investigations: 2018’s biggest national stories

Midterms

After a seemingly exhausting campaign season, November’s elections, widely seen as a referendum on the Trump administration, saw the Democrats take control of the House of Representatives, gaining control of the chamber and eventually gaining 40 seats as votes were counted for weeks afterward. They also won seven governorships, while the Republicans picked up two seats to add to their majority in the Senate.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat from New York, pictured above, was only 28 when she knocked off longtime incumbent Joe Crowley in a primary and was elected in November. She’s become a symbol of the younger, progressive wing of the party – for both sides of the aisle.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)