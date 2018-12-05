PHOTOS: George HW Bush’s National Cathedral funeral

Former President George H.W. Bush was remembered Wednesday at an invitation-only state funeral held at the National Cathedral. See photos.

WASHINGTON — Former President George H.W. Bush was remembered Wednesday at an invitation-only state funeral being held at the National Cathedral.

Among those who attended were President Donald Trump, George W. Bush, Jimmy Carter, Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and his wife — Trump’s 2016 Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton. As well as both national and international dignitaries.

Former U.S. President George W. Bush and his wife Laura Bush wave after the casket of former U.S. President George H.W. Bush was loaded onto a U.S. Air Force 747, that is being called ‘Special Mission 41’, on December 5, 2018 in Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

After the D.C. funeral, Bush was returned to Houston to lie in repose at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church until 7 a.m. EST Thursday before a burial at his family plot on the grounds of his presidential library in College Station, Texas.

His final resting place will be alongside Barbara Bush, his wife of 73 years who died in April, and Robin Bush, the daughter they lost to leukemia in 1953 at age 3.

