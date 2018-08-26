Services set for John McCain in DC, Arizona

Sen. John McCain will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday. A private service will be held at the National Cathedral on Saturday, also set to begin at 10 a.m.

WASHINGTON — Services in remembrance of Arizona Sen. John McCain are coming together Sunday, just a day after the 81-year-old died battling brain cancer.

McCain will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on Friday, Aug. 31, it was announced Sunday.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced that McCain will lie in state at the State Capitol on Wednesday, Aug. 29, which would have been McCain’s 82nd birthday. A funeral is scheduled for Thursday at North Phoenix Baptist Church.

McCain will then lie in state at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday. A private service will be held at the National Cathedral on Saturday, also set to begin at 10 a.m.

McCain will be the 13th senator to be honored by lying in state at the Capitol Rotunda.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan ordered flags to fly at half-staff on Sunday. The American flag will return to full-staff Monday, but Hogan has ordered the Maryland flag to remain at half-staff until McCain is buried.

Per his wishes, McCain will be laid to rest at his alma mater, the U.S. Naval Academy Cemetery, next to his best friend, Adm. Chuck Larson. No date has been set for his burial.

Two former Presidents are expected to speak at McCain’s funeral: Barack Obama and George W. Bush. Sources tell The Associated Press that the McCain family asked that President Donald Trump not attend the services. Vice President Mike Pence is expected to take his place.

