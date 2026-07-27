Teenager swimming in Maryland lake bitten by rabid beaver

It happened Sunday around 9 a.m. as the teenager was in a designated swim area at Cunningham Falls State Park in Frederick County.

A teenager who was swimming in a Maryland lake was bitten by a beaver that tested positive for the rabies virus.

It happened Sunday around 9 a.m. as the teenager was in a designated swim area at Cunningham Falls State Park in Frederick County. Animal control picked up the beaver later that day from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

On Monday, the Maryland Department of Health notified the Frederick County Health Department that the beaver tested positive for rabies. Authorities said swimming is prohibited in the William Houck Area in Hunting Creek Lake until it can be confirmed safe, which could take several days.

“Mammals can be infected with the rabies virus, therefore do not touch or play with unknown animals. If you or your pets have contact with a wild animal contact the local authorities,” said Barry Glotfelty, director of the county’s Environmental Health Services.

If you believe you had contact with this beaver or any other wildlife, call your doctor and the Frederick County Health Department’s Community Health Services Office at 301-600-3342.

For pets or livestock, call your veterinarian and notify the county’s Environmental Health Office at 301-600-1717.

Rabies is a viral disease that mainly infects mammals and is spread through the saliva of the infected animal, usually by a bite, the Frederick County Health Department said in a news release.

“Symptoms of rabies in animals may include fear of water, excessive salivation, failure to eat or drink, limping, unusually friendly or aggressive behavior and/or other atypical behaviors such as nocturnal animals emerging during the daytime,” the health department said.

The disease is nearly always fatal to humans if infected and no prompt post-exposure treatment is had.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.