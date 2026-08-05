Live Radio
Home » Animals & Pets » WATCH: Panda Bao Li…

WATCH: Panda Bao Li celebrates his 5th birthday, 2nd at DC’s National Zoo

Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

August 5, 2026, 10:37 AM

Giant panda at DC zoo celebrates fifth birthday with shark-themed party

One of the National Zoo’s giant pandas celebrated a milestone birthday Tuesday evening.

Bao Li, who arrived from China in October 2024, celebrated his fifth birthday, with crowds gathered to watch the “bearthday” boy dig into his special fruitsicle cake, the zoo said. It was Bao Li’s second birthday in the nation’s capital.

The zoo did a shark-themed party for the 5-year-old panda, as keepers put a gray shark fin on top of the cake. Bao Li cleared away the decorative elements — blueberry “bubbles,” carved sweet potatoes, a carved carrot and crushed leafeater biscuits — and bit into the frozen cake tiers, according to the zoo.

The zoo called him an “embodiment of joy,” who loves inflatable enrichment toys.

Related stories

“He is always in a lively, playful mood,” giant panda keeper Mariel Lally said in a statement. “If you aren’t sure what an overjoyed laughing giant panda looks like, keep your eye out for when Bao Li puts his forelimb in his mouth and shakes it around. When bears bite their arms in this manner, it is equivalent to people laughing.”

If you missed the celebration, the zoo will have another birthday celebration for its other giant panda, Qing Bao, on Sept. 12. You can get a free pass for the event on the zoo’s website.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Tadiwos Abedje

Tadi Abedje is a freelance digital writer/editor for WTOP. He was born in Washington, D.C., and grew up in Northern Virginia. Journalism has been his No. 1 passion since he was a kid and he is blessed to be around people, telling their stories and sharing them with the world.

tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up