2nd beaver tests positive for rabies in Maryland state park

Maryland wildlife officials have closed more areas around Hunting Creek Lake after a 19-year-old fisherman was bitten on the ankle by a beaver Wednesday morning near the South Beach Day Use Area.

The beavers at Cunningham Falls State Park in Frederick County, Maryland, are having a very strange couple of weeks.

Maryland wildlife officials have closed more areas around Hunting Creek Lake after a 19-year-old fisherman was bitten on the ankle by a beaver Wednesday morning near the South Beach Day Use Area. That beaver went on to test positive for rabies, making it the second beaver to test positive for rabies at the park in the past two weeks, county health officials said.

The fisherman drove himself to Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown for treatment. Natural Resources Police later caught and euthanized the beaver.

The attack comes less than two weeks after a 13-year-old swimmer was bitten by another beaver in the same area of the park. That animal tested positive for rabies July 27.

Officials closed the Houck Day Use Area, the nearby boat ramp and Big Hunting Creek above the lake after Wednesday’s attack. Activities that involve water access like swimming, fishing and boating are not allowed as the Department of Natural Resources investigates a possible rabies outbreak among the local beaver population.

The campground and other parts of the park remain open.

DNR said crews will step up daytime surveillance, a “Beavercam” if you will, and begin monitoring the lake at night for additional beavers.

Beaver attacks are rare, and the animals generally prefer avoiding people, according to DNR. Experts still recommend staying at least 25 yards away — especially if one appears unusually aggressive, disoriented or interested in your ankles.

DNR asked anyone who may have recently come into contact with a beaver at Cunningham Falls to call the Frederick County Health Department at 301-600-3342.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.