Spotsylvania Co. firefighter dies in off-duty drowning at Lake Anna

Mason Fercovic-Ortegel was 24 years old. Officials say it's not clear what led to his drowning.

A Spotsylvania County, Virginia, firefighter died Thursday by drowning in Lake Anna while off duty, according to the county fire department.

Mason Fercovic-Ortegel was 24 years old.

Authorities said at 7:40 p.m., they got a call about a missing man who was boating in Lake Anna in the area near Seay Point Road. Upon arrival, they searched for Fercovic-Ortegel for about four hours until they recovered his body at almost midnight.

It’s not clear what led to his drowning. The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigations Division is looking into the case, according to Lt. Col. Delbert Myrick.

“During this incredibly difficult time, we are keeping Mason’s loved ones and fellow first responders in our thoughts and prayers. We stand with them and will continue to support them in the days ahead,” Myrick said.

Mason joined Spotsylvania County Fire and Rescue in just 2024, but made a large impact on the department and the community it serves, Interim Fire Chief Jason Irby said.

“Mason was a great firefighter, but more importantly, he was a better person. Our hearts are with Mason’s family, his friends and everyone in our department who had the privilege of knowing and working alongside him,” Irby said.

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