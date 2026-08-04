An exclusive first look at the National Zoo’s new baby bat-eared foxes!

WTOP's Matt Kaufax gives you a sneak peek at these furry cuties, a fitting conclusion to MAT's summer series at the National Zoo.

Follow WTOP’s Matt Kaufax as he explores hidden gems, local landmarks and unique stories across the D.C. area every week. New episodes of WTOP’s “Matt About Town” segment are released each Tuesday and Thursday.

The National Zoo has two new baby bat-eared foxes that no one except the staff has seen up close, until now.

In Tuesday’s episode of “Matt About Town,” WTOP’s Matt Kaufax gives you a sneak peek at these furry cuties, a fitting conclusion to MAT’s summer series at the National Zoo.

With pointed faces, shadowy eyes, bristling grayish fur, and one of the largest ear-to-body ratios in the entire animal kingdom, bat-eared foxes are truly some of the most adorable creatures out there.

These new babies are part of what the zoo calls a “species survival plan,” meaning underneath all the cuteness, there’s an important underlying message of animal conservation, too.

You can check out all of the installments in Kaufax’s summer series from the National Zoo here.

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