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An exclusive first look at the National Zoo’s new baby bat-eared foxes!

Matt Kaufax | matt.kaufax@wtop.com

August 4, 2026, 4:07 AM

Follow WTOP’s Matt Kaufax as he explores hidden gems, local landmarks and unique stories across the D.C. area every week. New episodes of WTOP’s “Matt About Town” segment are released each Tuesday and Thursday.

The National Zoo has two new baby bat-eared foxes that no one except the staff has seen up close, until now.

In Tuesday’s episode of “Matt About Town,” WTOP’s Matt Kaufax gives you a sneak peek at these furry cuties, a fitting conclusion to MAT’s summer series at the National Zoo.

With pointed faces, shadowy eyes, bristling grayish fur, and one of the largest ear-to-body ratios in the entire animal kingdom, bat-eared foxes are truly some of the most adorable creatures out there.

These new babies are part of what the zoo calls a “species survival plan,” meaning underneath all the cuteness, there’s an important underlying message of animal conservation, too.

You can check out all of the installments in Kaufax’s summer series from the National Zoo here.

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Matt Kaufax

If there's an off-the-beaten-path type of attraction, person or phenomenon in the D.C. area that you think more people should know about, Matt is your guy. An award-winning reporter for WTOP, he's always on the hunt for stories that provide a unique local flavor—a slice of life if you will.

matt.kaufax@wtop.com

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