‘Nothing more important in the community’: Montgomery Co. Council hearing from parents on concerns over MCPS leadership

Montgomery County Council President Andrew Friedson says he's hearing from parents who are concerned over the apparent conflict between Superintendent Monifa McKnight and the Board of Education.

Montgomery County Council President Andrew Friedson said he’s hearing from parents who are concerned over the apparent conflict between Superintendent Monifa McKnight and the Board of Education.

“There’s nothing more important in the community than our public school system,” Friedson said. “Obviously, anytime there are major issues facing the public school system there is a lot of focus on it. There’s a lot of concern about it.”

Friedson was referring to McKnight’s public statement Monday, in which she wrote that members of the Board of Education had indicated they want her to “step away” from her position as superintendent. McKnight wrote in her statement that there was no justification for the move, stating the board “has never written, documented, or communicated any concern” regarding her performance.

Late Monday the board held a closed-door meeting, and later issued a brief statement saying the issue is a “personnel matter” and that, as McKnight’s employer, the board would “not be providing further comment at this time.”

Montgomery County Council member Will Jawando issued a statement Tuesday morning.

“While this is a personnel matter with the Board, Dr. McKnight should be afforded due process, as with any employee,” Jawando, chair of the council’s Education and Culture Committee, wrote.

Jawando, who has children who attend the county’s public schools, added, “As a parent, I share the desire for more trust, transparency and accountability in the school system.”

Friedson said the role of the county council is limited when it comes to oversight of the public schools.

“The council’s role is budgetary,” Friedson said.

The county council approves the budget submitted by the county executive. The latest budget proposal from County Executive Marc Elrich totals $6.7 billion, with $3.2 billion for schools.

“Ultimately the Board of Education is duly elected and, under state law, they have the authority to oversee the school system, including the personnel and leadership,” Friedson said.

The tension between McKnight and the board comes as a report from the Montgomery County Inspector General’s Office is expected to be released. That report will focus on the school system’s handling of allegations that a former middle school principal sexually harassed and bullied staff over a period of years.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.