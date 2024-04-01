Live Radio
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » 1 woman dead, another…

1 woman dead, another in critical condition after Rockville Pike crash that shut down roadway

Dana Sukontarak | Dana.Sukontarak@wtop.com

April 27, 2024, 1:20 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
The scene of a fatal automobile crash on Rockville Pike at Twinbrook Parkway. (Courtesy Richard Gilson)

A woman is dead and another woman is seriously injured after a car crash early Saturday morning on Rockville Pike in Montgomery County, Maryland, which closed the road for several hours, the county’s fire and rescue officials said.

Around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, police said they responded to a crash on Rockville Pike at the intersection of Rollins Avenue. Montgomery County Fire & Rescue told WTOP that they transported one person in critical condition, and that there was a single fatality declared at the scene.

“Units on scene found two occupied vehicles with one being a rollover. Both vehicles required extrication to remove their occupants,” David Pazos, assistant chief of Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service, said in a social media post.

All northbound and southbound lanes were closed on Rockville Pike from Bou Avenue to Twinbrook Parkway/Rollins Avenue. The roadways reopened around 10:15 a.m.

Other details about the crash are not yet available from investigators.

A map of the area where the crash happened is below.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Dana Sukontarak

Dana Sukontarak is a Digital Writer/Editor for WTOP.com. She loves haiku poetry, short sci-fi stories and word games. She grew up in Prince George’s County, Maryland, and currently lives in Silver Spring.

Dana.Sukontarak@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up