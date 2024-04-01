1 woman dead, another in critical condition after Rockville Pike crash that shut down roadway

A woman is dead and another woman is seriously injured after a car crash early Saturday morning on Rockville Pike in Montgomery County.

A woman is dead and another woman is seriously injured after a car crash early Saturday morning on Rockville Pike in Montgomery County, Maryland, which closed the road for several hours, the county's fire and rescue officials said.

Around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, police said they responded to a crash on Rockville Pike at the intersection of Rollins Avenue. Montgomery County Fire & Rescue told WTOP that they transported one person in critical condition, and that there was a single fatality declared at the scene.

“Units on scene found two occupied vehicles with one being a rollover. Both vehicles required extrication to remove their occupants,” David Pazos, assistant chief of Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service, said in a social media post.

All northbound and southbound lanes were closed on Rockville Pike from Bou Avenue to Twinbrook Parkway/Rollins Avenue. The roadways reopened around 10:15 a.m.

Other details about the crash are not yet available from investigators.

A map of the area where the crash happened is below.

