Montgomery Co. school system launches investigation into principal after allegations of sexual harassment

A Montgomery County high school principal is reportedly on extended leave over complaints of bullying and sexual harassment from a number of people, including teachers.

A Montgomery County, Maryland, high school principal is reportedly on extended leave over complaints of bullying and sexual harassment from a number of people, including teachers.

The Washington Post reported Joel Beidleman, who had been promoted to run Paint Branch High School in Burtonsville in June, was placed on leave after the Post submitted questions to the school system about his reported harassment. According to the Post, Beidleman is the subject of at least 18 verbal or written reports submitted to the school district over the past seven years.

Reportedly, 39 current and former staffers said they had been harassed or bullied by Beidleman, and one Farquhar Middle School teacher — where Beidleman most recently served as principal — lodged a complaint detailing 20 alleged cases of misconduct by Beidleman.

In a statement emailed to WTOP, school district spokesman Christopher Cram wrote the school system works to provide “a safe, supportive and inclusive learning environment for our students” and that the school system is committed to providing “an appropriate work environment for its staff.”

Additionally, Cram wrote, “We have identified an external and independent investigation team with expertise in education and employment law to promptly investigate allegations that were raised in the Washington Post’s investigation. The external team will also assess the district processes concerning documenting, reporting and investigating allegations of bullying, sexual harassment, and/or discrimination of any kind.”

Cram did not indicate whether Beidleman had been placed on leave in his statement. WTOP contacted his office to ask about Beidleman’s current status.

Montgomery County Council member Will Jawando, who serves as the chair of the council’s Education and Culture Committee, issued a statement reading, in part, “The allegations are serious and concerning, and must be thoroughly, impartially and comprehensively investigated. MCPS should be clear with the County Council and the public about how this matter will be investigated and ensure that community members are aware of how they can report experiences that may be relevant to the investigation.”

Jawando, who is also currently running for Congress, added, “The concerns voiced by members of our community regarding harassment, bullying and fear of reprisals should be taken with the utmost seriousness.”

The Montgomery County Board of Education released a statement via email on Saturday afternoon, saying it is “appalled” by the allegations.

“We are taking immediate action, directing an independent investigation into these allegations and the implementation of Board policy,” the statement said. “We, the Board, are resolute in our commitment to a safe and equitable workplace where sexual harassment and bullying is not tolerated. We will work with the findings of the independent investigation to move forward, strengthening our process and procedures so that our culture reflects our values.”

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.