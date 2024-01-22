Montgomery Co. Public Schools superintendent asked to ‘step away’ from job

Last week, the Montgomery County Board of Education asked Superintendent Monifa McKnight to step away from her role, McKnight said in a statement Monday.

Montgomery County Public Schools Superintendent Monifa McKnight said in a statement members of the school board have asked her to "step away" from the job, but she said she's fighting to stay in the role.(Courtesy Montgomery County Public Schools) Montgomery County Public Schools Superintendent Monifa McKnight said in a statement members of the school board have asked her to "step away" from the job, but she said she's fighting to stay in the role.(Courtesy Montgomery County Public Schools) Montgomery County Public Schools Superintendent Monifa McKnight said in a statement Monday she was asked by school board members last week to “step away” from her post.

McKnight said the board didn’t give a justification for its request and hadn’t communicated concern about her performance — and she said she would fight the attempt to oust her.

“For these reasons, I’m concerned that its actions are based on something other than my performance, which would constitute a violation of my contract,” McKnight said. “I will defend my reputation and my decades-long commitment to the students and families of MCPS, and will demand that any considerations of my role as superintendent are made through a fair, legitimate, and legal process — anything less would be unacceptable.”

McKnight became Montgomery County’s permanent superintendent in 2022 after serving in the role on an interim basis.

“The evaluation process has consistently affirmed that I have met expectations,” McKnight said in the statement.

Maryland’s largest school district has been scrutinized after sexual harassment allegations against a middle school principal surfaced last year. The county’s Office of the Inspector General released a report in December substantiating the allegations against Joel Beidleman, who had served as principal of Farquhar Middle School in Olney, Maryland, before being promoted in June to run Paint Branch High School in Burtonsville.

The OIG is conducting another investigation that focuses on MCPS’ process for receiving and responding to misconduct allegations. A report from that probe is expected by the end of January.

Montgomery County Council member Will Jawando, who’s chair of the Education and Culture Committee, told WTOP he’s not commenting on the request for McKnight to step away at this time.

WTOP has also reached out to school board members for comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.