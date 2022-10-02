Tractor-trailer overturns, oil spilled on Beltway

There was a tractor-trailer crash on Sunday at 4:30 a.m. on the Capital Beltway Inner Loop near Rockville Pike in Maryland.

A tractor-trailer overturned early Sunday morning on the Capital Beltway Inner Loop near Rockville Pike in Maryland.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. according to Pete Piringer, chief spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, who said the tractor-trailer was then abandoned as there was fuel spill.

As a result, three lanes were blocked.

Traffic on the inner loop near Maryland Route 355/Rockville Pike stopped because of the accident.

Below is a map of where the crash took place.

State troopers were on the scene Sunday morning and a tow truck was on its way to remove the tractor trailer. The investigation is ongoing.

WTOP’s Nardos Mesmer and Ian Crawford contributed to this story.