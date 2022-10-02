IAN NEWS: Photos | Fla. deaths rise to 47 | Focus turns to recovery | Ian shows cost of life on barrier islands | Home buyers at risk from lack of flood disclosure laws
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Tractor-trailer overturns, oil spilled…

Tractor-trailer overturns, oil spilled on Beltway

Nardos Mesmer | nmesmer@wtop.com
Ian Crawford | icrawford@wtop.com
Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

October 2, 2022, 8:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A tractor-trailer overturned early Sunday morning on the Capital Beltway Inner Loop near Rockville Pike in Maryland.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. according to Pete Piringer, chief spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, who said the tractor-trailer was then abandoned as there was fuel spill.

As a result, three lanes were blocked.

Traffic on the inner loop near Maryland Route 355/Rockville Pike stopped because of the accident.

Below is a map of where the crash took place.

State troopers were on the scene Sunday morning and a tow truck was on its way to remove the tractor trailer. The investigation is ongoing.

Check out WTOP Traffic on air or online for the latest on this closure.

WTOP’s Nardos Mesmer and Ian Crawford contributed to this story.

Nardos Mesmer

Nardos G. Mesmer is an Associate Producer with WTOP News. She works with producers, anchors, writers and reporters to develop content for web and air. She ensures content is factually accurate, clear and concise. She also works on technical editing of sound and revisions for airing of final audio.

Tadiwos Abedje

Tadi Abedje is a freelance digital writer/editor for WTOP. He was born in Washington, D.C., and grew up in Northern Virginia. Journalism has been his No. 1 passion since he was a kid and he is blessed to be around people, telling their stories and sharing them with the world.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Biden signs continuing resolution into law averting government shutdown, FDA furloughs

Long-time columnist Mike Causey dead at 82

OPM sets interagency diversity strategy in motion with first-ever DEIA council meeting

Federal employees will pay 8.7% more, on average, toward 2023 health premiums

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up