11 injured after train crash at Metro Center station

A crash snarled the Wednesday morning commute after an overnight crash on D.C.'s subway system that left at least 11 people injured.

Eleven people were injured in an overnight crash on a Metro train that later snarled the Wednesday morning commute on D.C.’s subway system.

According to the transit system, a work vehicle struck a stationary Silver Line train holding at the Metro Center station just after midnight.

Just before midnight (close of service), a work vehicle on the Silver Line made contact with a stationary train at Metro Center. 11 non-life-threatening injuries were reported. We’re working with our partners to investigate. We will provide updates on any impacts to A.M. service. pic.twitter.com/LRnFPbXdsR — Metro Forward (@wmata) April 22, 2026

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.

In multiple now-deleted posts on X, Metro General Manager and CEO Randy Clarke said Wednesday morning all the injuries were minor and everyone who was hurt was able to walk out of the station.

Clarke also said there were no signs of “nefarious actions” or infrastructure issues and that investigators will review communications and video.

“Safety is our core value & we are proud of how safe Metro is but this incident emphasizes there is always room to improve,” Clark said in a deleted post. “We will learn from the incident & investigation and continue to ensure customer & staff safety is paramount in all we do.”

Around 5:15 p.m., Metro said normal service has resumed on the Blue, Orange and Silver lines after significant delays in both directions cluttered the morning commute.

WTOP’s Ciara Wells contributed to this report.

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