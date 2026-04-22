Mother’s shooting death in DC sparks search for child, who was found with her suspected killer

Police found the child in an apartment with the man suspected of shooting his mother. The man is not the child's father and has been charged with second-degree murder.

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In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Missing toddler found safe, suspect arrested after fatal DC shooting

D.C. police have found a 2-year-old boy who was missing after his mother was fatally shot late Tuesday night.

Police said shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday that 2-year-old Royce Hawkins was found and had not been physically injured. An Amber Alert that had been issued earlier Wednesday morning was canceled.

Hawkins had last been seen just before 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Kenyon Street NW. The child was with his mother at the time, according to police.

Later that night, just before 11 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Kenyon Street NW. When they arrived, they found Hawkins’ mother, 25-year-old Jamillah Gales, in an alley suffering from gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to interim D.C. Police Chief Jeffery Carroll, Gales got into an argument in the alley with a man. The man then shot her and fled the scene.

Authorities were not able to located the child for hours after the shooting, prompting police to issue an Amber Alert.

Police found the child in an apartment in the 500 block of Kenyon Street NW with the man suspected of shooting Gales, according to police. That man is not the child’s father, police said, and has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Police have said they will name the suspect after they confirm his identity.

Below is a map of where the shooting occurred.

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