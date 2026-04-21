‘It’s night and day’: Silver Spring crime reduction touted by police

Montgomery County police say crime in Silver Spring dropped significantly in 2025 compared to the previous year with gun assaults down 53% and carjackings down 35%.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, The Banner Montgomery, and republished with permission. Subscribe to The Banner Montgomery here.

Capt. Jason Cokinos is on his third stint working in Silver Spring.

Two decades ago, he patrolled the streets as an officer. Years later, he worked as a midnight supervisor.

In 2024, he was named commander of the department’s Third District and was tasked with addressing crime, including in downtown Silver Spring, often perceived as one of the most crime-ridden areas of Montgomery County.

“If you were to ask me if I would go to dinner in [downtown] Silver Spring in 2021, 2022, I’d say probably not,” Cokinos said. “But in 2026, I actually would go out to dinner in Silver Spring. It’s night and day compared to what it was back then.”