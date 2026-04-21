‘Setting an example’: Montgomery Co. Council bans private immigration detention centers

Private immigration detention centers will be effectively banned in Montgomery County after the County Council’s unanimous vote Tuesday to pass the ICE Out Act.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner Bethesda Today and republished with permission. Sign up for Bethesda Today’s free email subscription today.

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WTOP's Steve Karesh reports that the Montgomery County Council unanimously passed the ICE Out Act, which prohibits privately-owned ICE detention centers in the county.

Private immigration detention centers will be effectively banned in Montgomery County after the County Council’s unanimous vote Tuesday to pass the ICE Out Act — but the local law may not be necessary if Gov. Wes Moore (D) signs a similar bill to prevent jurisdictions across the state from approving the facilities.

“We have great allies in the Maryland General Assembly,” said council President Natali Fani-González (D-Dist. 6) ahead of the council’s vote on Tuesday. “The fact that we don’t need this local bill anymore is awesome, but we’re gonna still pass it.”

Councilmember Evan Glass (D-At-large) introduced the proposed ICE Out Act in March with the support of the full council. ICE stands for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The bill will prohibit the county’s Department of Permitting Services from issuing building or use-and-occupancy permits for would-be private immigration detention centers. County Executive Marc Elrich (D) has said he will sign the bill into law.

Read more at Bethesda Today.