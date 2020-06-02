2 injured in Montgomery Co. high-rise fire

Two people are in the hospital and many others were evacuated after a fire in one of the oldest high-rises in Maryland.

Montgomery County Fire & Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer said the fire at the Washingtonian in the Rio area of Gaithersburg, Maryland, started in a master bedroom of one of the apartments around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Update – 9701 Fields Rd, Washingtonian Towers, 27-sty residential apt bldg; 2 residents w/ smoke inhalation, NLT; several others displaced; Damage, $30K; Cause, electrical power strip (failure) 3 power strips plugged into each other & plugged into a light weight extension cord pic.twitter.com/n44cyCiZwq — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) June 3, 2020

Piringer said 75 to 80 firefighters responded to the fire on the 6th floor of the 27-story apartment building. The two people who were transported to the hospital lived in the apartment where the fire began. They were transported to a burn unit in D.C., Piringer said.

The fire was caused by an electrical power strip failure and that the damage is estimated at $30,000, he said.

Several residents have been displaced.

The location of the fire can be seen below: