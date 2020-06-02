Home » Montgomery County, MD News » 2 injured in Montgomery…

2 injured in Montgomery Co. high-rise fire

Andrea Cambron | @AndreaC_atWTOP

June 3, 2020, 6:34 AM

Two people are in the hospital and many others were evacuated after a fire in one of the oldest high-rises in Maryland.

Montgomery County Fire & Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer said the fire at the Washingtonian in the Rio area of Gaithersburg, Maryland, started in a master bedroom of one of the apartments around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Piringer said 75 to 80 firefighters responded to the fire on the 6th floor of the 27-story apartment building. The two people who were transported to the hospital lived in the apartment where the fire began. They were transported to a burn unit in D.C., Piringer said.

The fire was caused by an electrical power strip failure and that the damage is estimated at $30,000, he said.

Several residents have been displaced.

The location of the fire can be seen below:

