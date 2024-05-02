2 shootings in Northeast DC leave 3, including teen boy, hurt

Three people were injured Saturday afternoon in Northeast D.C. in two separate shootings.

D.C. police were first called around 1:20 p.m. to the 3600 block of Hayes St. NE.

Officers found two men when they arrived. Both were suffering from gunshot wounds. The men were taken to area hospitals, conscious and breathing.

Police were then called about another shooting around 3:40 p.m.

When officers arrived at the 1200 block of 47th Place NE, they found a 14-year-old boy with a gunshot wound.

He was conscious and breathing when he was taken to the hospital.

Police do not have a suspect in custody for either case.

The investigations are ongoing.

