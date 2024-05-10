Police: Driver hit sign, exited car before being struck, killed in Rockville

Detectives in Montgomery County, Maryland, are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that killed a 43-year-old man on Wednesday.

Detectives in Montgomery County, Maryland, are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that killed a 43-year-old man on Wednesday.

The victim has been identified as Earl William Smith, of Clinton, according to a Friday news release from police.

Just after 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel and police officers responded to reports of a pedestrian struck on the westbound side of Norbeck Road, between Georgia Avenue and Muncaster Mill Road.

Police said Smith had been driving when he collided with a sign, disabling his vehicle in the median. Smith then got out of his vehicle and was struck in the roadway by the driver of a black BMW. Police said the driver of the BMW remained at the scene.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact detectives at (240) 773-6620.

Below is a map of the approximate area of where the crash occurred.

WTOP’s Ana Golden contributed to this report.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.