Home » Prince George's County, MD News » 1 killed in shooting…

1 killed in shooting at MGM Resort and Casino in Prince George’s Co.

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

May 11, 2024, 2:53 PM

A man was killed in a shooting at MGM Resort and Casino in Oxon Hill, Maryland, early Saturday morning.

Prince George’s County police responded to a shooting shortly before 5 a.m. on Saturday in the 100 block of MGM National Avenue.

County police said officers responded after getting reports of a shooting from MGM Special Police and security officers at the casino.

When officers arrived they found a man in the parking garage suffering from a gunshot wound. He died from his injuries on the scene, according to police.

An initial investigation revealed that the man was shot during a dispute, according to police.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 24-002695. 

A map of the where the shooting happened is below.

