Will we finally know Bryce Harper’s future today?

After another painfully slow MLB offseason, in which the two biggest free agent stars are still without homes just two weeks before Spring Training, rumors started swirling Tuesday morning that the wait may soon be ending, at least for Bryce Harper.
WASHINGTON — After another painfully slow MLB offseason, in which the two biggest free agent stars are still without homes just two weeks before Spring Training, rumors started swirling Tuesday morning that the wait may soon be ending, at least for Bryce Harper.
There’s been no official news, nor even a prominent national writer — the type to usually scoop such a story — reporting anything yet. You can drive yourself mad trying to read the tea leaves, but that’s about all there’s been in regard to public information regarding Harper’s decision.
Monday morning, the MLB The Show video game posted a photo with Harper wearing a generic hat, promising news Tuesday, dropping a not-so-subtle hint about his final destination.
As the Sports Talk Philly blog noted, betting site OddsShark posted its 2019 World Series futures lines Monday night. Despite the Braves coming off an NL East title and the second-place Nationals arguably winning the MLB offseason with their acquisitions of Patrick Corbin, Trevor Rosenthal, Brian Dozier and others, it was the Phillies — fresh off an 80-82 season — coming in with the shortest odds.
That doesn’t make a whole lot of sense…unless their outfield was suddenly fortified by a 26-year-old former MVP.
An unverified, but well-followed account that has accurately reported some NBA deals in the past, including Gordon Hayward going to the Boston Celtics, was far more direct.
An ESPN gambling writer threw some cold water on that notion, but further stirring the pot was this graphic, a control room shot that surfaced on Facebook from what appears to be an employee ESPN’s Los Angeles SportsCenter studio.
Harper has spent his entire seven-year career with the Nationals, who offered him an extension shortly before the end of the 2018 season that he turned down. The 2015 NL MVP, he has slugged 184 career home runs, 12th-most of any player in Major League history through his age-25 season.
UPDATE: Veteran MLB reporter Jon Heyman says that while the Philadelphia is “interested and in on Bryce Harper,” not to expect anything official today.
Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.
© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.