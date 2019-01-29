Will we finally know Bryce Harper’s future today?

After another painfully slow MLB offseason, in which the two biggest free agent stars are still without homes just two weeks before Spring Training, rumors started swirling Tuesday morning that the wait may soon be ending, at least for Bryce Harper.

There’s been no official news, nor even a prominent national writer — the type to usually scoop such a story — reporting anything yet. You can drive yourself mad trying to read the tea leaves, but that’s about all there’s been in regard to public information regarding Harper’s decision.

Monday morning, the MLB The Show video game posted a photo with Harper wearing a generic hat, promising news Tuesday, dropping a not-so-subtle hint about his final destination.

Just don’t say that in front of the @Phillies fans… https://t.co/3vzIm8MvPj — MLB The Show (@MLBTheShow) January 28, 2019

As the Sports Talk Philly blog noted, betting site OddsShark posted its 2019 World Series futures lines Monday night. Despite the Braves coming off an NL East title and the second-place Nationals arguably winning the MLB offseason with their acquisitions of Patrick Corbin, Trevor Rosenthal, Brian Dozier and others, it was the Phillies — fresh off an 80-82 season — coming in with the shortest odds.

Odds to win the 2019 World Series (BetOnline): NYY +700

BOS +750

HOU/LAD +800

CHC/PHI/STL +1200

MIL +1400

ATL/CLE/NYM +1600

WAS +2000

COL +2500

CWS/CIN/LAA/OAK/TB +3300

ARI/MIN/SEA +5000

PIT/SD/TOR +6600

SF/TEX +10000

DET/KC/MIA +15000

BAL +25000 — OddsShark (@OddsShark) January 29, 2019

That doesn’t make a whole lot of sense…unless their outfield was suddenly fortified by a 26-year-old former MVP.

An unverified, but well-followed account that has accurately reported some NBA deals in the past, including Gordon Hayward going to the Boston Celtics, was far more direct.

Confirmed Report:

Bryce Harper has agreed to multi year mega contract with Philadelphia Phillies, source says deal was wrapped up pending medicals #Vegas has taken all Bryce Harper prop bets off the board — Vegas Gambling Steam (@Pregame_Steam) January 29, 2019

An ESPN gambling writer threw some cold water on that notion, but further stirring the pot was this graphic, a control room shot that surfaced on Facebook from what appears to be an employee ESPN’s Los Angeles SportsCenter studio.

That’s exactly right … Machado won’t sniff Harper money .. plus this .. espn running practice promos pic.twitter.com/HtLqBE6IiZ — Christopher Farley (@chrisfarley71) January 29, 2019

Harper has spent his entire seven-year career with the Nationals, who offered him an extension shortly before the end of the 2018 season that he turned down. The 2015 NL MVP, he has slugged 184 career home runs, 12th-most of any player in Major League history through his age-25 season.

UPDATE: Veteran MLB reporter Jon Heyman says that while the Philadelphia is “interested and in on Bryce Harper,” not to expect anything official today.

phillies are interested and in on bryce harper. but rumors of him signing today in philly are unfounded. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 29, 2019

