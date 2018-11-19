Nationals sign catcher Kurt Suzuki to 2-year deal

The Nationals brought back a familiar face behind the plate, signing catcher Kurt Suzuki to a two-year deal Monday, according to reports.

WASHINGTON — The Washington Nationals are bringing a familiar face back behind the plate.

The Nats have inked Kurt Suzuki to a two-year deal, according to multiple reports on Monday. The deal is pending a physical exam.

Suzuki, 35, previously spent parts of the 2012-13 seasons with Washington. He was traded from the Oakland Athletics in August 2012, and returned to the Athletics the following year.

The 12-year veteran spent the last two seasons in Atlanta, where he slashed .276/.341/.485 with 31 home runs across 186 games played for the Braves. Suzuki has hit .307 with six home runs in 25 games against the Nationals in his career.

A Hawaii native, Suzuki was originally a second-round pick out of Cal State Fullerton back in 2004.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.