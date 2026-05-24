Tigers 2B Torres taking a break from swinging a bat as he works to return from left oblique strain

Detroit Tigers second baseman Gleyber Torres said Sunday his left oblique strain isn’t fully healed and he will be taking a break from swinging the bat as he works to return from the injury.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Detroit Tigers second baseman Gleyber Torres said Sunday his left oblique strain isn’t fully healed and he will be taking a break from swinging the bat as he works to return from the injury.

Torres got hurt on May 2, during a 5-1 win against Texas. He was thrown out at home trying to score from second base on Riley Greene’s single and left after three innings. He was placed on the 10-day injured list on May 4.

Torres joined the Tigers in Baltimore this weekend and said he felt pain the last time he attempted to take swings.

“It’s not fully healed at the moment,” he said. “In Florida, we do a really good job. We hit a couple days, feels good, but when we try to hit a little bit more, don’t feel any good.”

Torres said he is able to do everything defensively and in terms of running. But, he is taking four days off and will hit again on Tuesday.

After Baltimore’s walk-off win in game one of a day-night doubleheader Sunday, the Tigers have lost eight straight and 16 of 18 without Torres.

“From the beginning, I thought it was going to be a short period,” Torres said of his recovery. “And now it takes me a little bit more than I expected. It feels really frustrating because I feel like I can’t do anything for the team.”

Baltimore won the first game of a day-night doubleheader Sunday, sending the Tigers to their eighth straight loss. Detroit has lost 16 of 18 without Torres.

A three-time All-Star, Torres missed 10 games early last season because of a left oblique strain. He is hitting .259 this season with two homers and 11 RBIs in 32 games.

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