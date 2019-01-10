Nationals sign 2B Brian Dozier to 1-year deal

The Washington Nationals shored up their infield with a three-time All-Star second baseman.

WASHINGTON — The Washington Nationals have signed free agent second baseman Brian Dozier to a one-year deal worth $9 million, according to multiple reports.

Related Stories Anibal Sanchez deal with Nats includes bonuses for starts Washington Nationals

Dozier, 31, spent most of his first seven seasons in the big leagues with Minnesota before being traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers last summer. He has averaged a .246 average, .324 on-base percentage and 25 home runs, and 15 stolen bases over his career. A three-time All-Star, he slugged a career-high 42 homers in 2016.

Dozier gives Washington some stability at second base, with Howie Kendrick returning from a season-ending Achilles’ injury suffered last May.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.