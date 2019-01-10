202.5
Nationals sign 2B Brian Dozier to 1-year deal

By Noah Frank | @NoahFrankWTOP January 10, 2019 10:52 am 01/10/2019 10:52am
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 19: Brian Dozier #6 of the Los Angeles Dodgers hits a double to score Enrique Hernandez #14, to tie the game 2-2 with the Colorado Rockies, during the fifth inning at Dodger Stadium on September 19, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — The Washington Nationals have signed free agent second baseman Brian Dozier to a one-year deal worth $9 million, according to multiple reports.

Dozier, 31, spent most of his first seven seasons in the big leagues with Minnesota before being traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers last summer. He has averaged a .246 average, .324 on-base percentage and 25 home runs, and 15 stolen bases over his career. A three-time All-Star, he slugged a career-high 42 homers in 2016.

Dozier gives Washington some stability at second base, with Howie Kendrick returning from a season-ending Achilles’ injury suffered last May.

