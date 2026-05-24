Tigers place reliever Brant Hurter on 15-day injured list

The Detroit Tigers placed left-handed reliever Brant Hurter on the 15-day injured list with lumbar spine inflammation.

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Detroit Tigers placed left-handed reliever Brant Hurter on the 15-day injured list with lumbar spine inflammation.

The team announced the move, which was retroactive to May 23, prior to Sunday’s split doubleheader against the Baltimore Orioles.

Hurter left Friday night’s game against the Orioles in the fifth inning after a pitch to Tyler O’Neill. He is 4-1 with a 2.84 ERA in 21 games in his third season.

Detroit recalled right-hander Ricky Vanasco from Triple-A Toledo. Vanasco is 0-1 with a 14.54 ERA in four games with the Tigers this season.

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