Police in Md. warn unsafe driving will not go unchecked Memorial Day weekend

If you're heading to the beach this Memorial Day weekend, police in Maryland have advice for you: keep your eyes on the road, not the scenery.

If you’re heading to the beach this Memorial Day weekend, police have advice for you: keep your eyes on the road, not the scenery.

Up to 335,000 drivers are expected to cross the Bay Bridge this weekend, according to the Maryland Transportation Authority Police, and officers said the most common cause of crashes on the bridge is completely avoidable — distracted driving.

“You’re looking off to your side, looking at the ships out there. You’re talking to your passengers and you’re not paying attention to the traffic in front of you,” Lt. Col. Timothy Eikenberg, MDTA Police’s administrative bureau chief, said.

Rear-end collisions are the leading cause of crashes on the bridge, Eikenberg said, often at the one big curve on the bridge, though they do happen along the entire stretch. He’s urging drivers to maintain a safe following distance and keep their focus forward.

Rain in the forecast this weekend won’t help things either, and MDTA Police will deploy additional officers to respond to crashes and keep traffic moving as efficiently as possible.

Maryland State Police will also be out in force everywhere else in Maryland. Secretary of State Police Col. Michael Jackson said troopers will be targeting impaired and distracted drivers out on the roads.

“Safety is a partnership with every motorist on the road, year-round,” Jackson said. “We urge Marylanders and those who travel through our state to make safety their No. 1 priority.

Jackson said the Maryland State Police DUI team, known as “Spider,” will be working to remove impaired drivers from the road. Troopers will also be targeting those who speed.

“Choose to drive sober or choose a sober driver,” Jackson said. “And use a rideshare service, folks. It is like just this simple. Use a rideshare.”

All told, more than a million people are expected on the roads this weekend, with some of the heaviest traffic beginning Thursday as people work to get a head start. If you’re heading out to the Eastern Shore, Eikenberg offered more simple advice.

“We always recommend, leave early, stay late,” he said. “That way you can try to avoid some of the congestion, and you can spend more time down at the beach or wherever you’re traveling to.”

And if you must be on the road during peak travel days, know what to expect.

“It’s going to be a high volume of traffic going across that bridge.”

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