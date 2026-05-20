IndyCar driver stops by WTOP to talk about the Freedom 250 Grand Prix

Ed Carpenter, owner and driver at Ed Carpenter Racing, made a pit stop at WTOP on Wednesday to talk about the upcoming Freedom 250 Grand Prix.

The first ever IndyCar race in D.C. will be held Aug. 23 as part of the series of America 250 celebrations to commemorate the nation’s semiquincentennial.

The race, dubbed the Freedom 250 Grand Prix, will wind through the streets of Downtown D.C.

Ed Carpenter, owner and driver at Ed Carpenter Racing, made a pit stop at WTOP on Wednesday to talk about the upcoming race.

“It’s going to be an amazing, unique event — obviously celebrating our country’s 250th birthday,” said Carpenter, whose team, which includes two other drivers, will participate. “It’s going to be a unique and iconic event for us, racing around the Mall and having the Capitol in the background. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

The track, which circles the Mall between 3rd and 9th streets, utilizing Pennsylvania, Maryland and Independence avenues, is 1.66 miles and includes seven turns. Construction is underway now to erect bleachers along the course. Those who visit the Grand Prix website can take a virtual tour of the track and register for free tickets to attend the event. Supporting events will take place Aug. 22 before the main race Aug. 23.

Carpenter, who is tied for the most Indy 500 starts without a victory at 22, will also participate in the 2026 Indianapolis 500 race on Sunday.

“It’ll be my 23rd attempt at the Indy 500, so I’ve been doing it a long time,” Carpenter said. “It’s still extremely special every year. It’s the largest single-day sporting event in the world, so it’s an honor to be part of it.”

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