Best times to travel home on Memorial Day

The Maryland Transportation Authority is out with the best times to travel on Memorial Day — especially if you are traveling across the Chesapeake Bay Bridge.

If you’re not already on the road, you may be better off waiting until Monday evening to travel.

For drivers heading eastbound across the Bay Bridge, Maryland transportation officials said the best time to travel is after 5 p.m. If traveling westbound, it is recommended to leave after 6 p.m.

When traveling throughout the D.C. area Monday, there are active road closures for the Memorial Day parade to be mindful of.

WTOP Traffic has updates on the latest on road conditions. Drivers can also get travel updates, by calling the Bay Bridge traffic information line at 1-877-BAYSPAN (1-877-229-7726).

