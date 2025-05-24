Here’s how Memorial Day is being honored in the DC area

One of the nation's most solemn federal holidays will be observed by millions on Monday. Here's how you can honor Memorial Day in the D.C. area.

Memorial Day is more than just a long weekend — it’s one of the most solemn days on the American calendar.

Observed each year on the last Monday in May, it’s a time to honor and remember the men and women who gave their lives in service to the country.

In the D.C. area, that meaning is deeply felt. From quiet ceremonies to large-scale events, the region will host a range of tributes leading up to and on Memorial Day.

Rolling to Remember

Thousands of motorcyclists will ride through D.C. on Sunday for the annual Rolling to Remember demonstration. Organized to raise awareness for prisoners of war, those missing in action, and veterans lost to suicide, the ride is both powerful and symbolic.

It begins at the Pentagon and winds through the city, passing national landmarks including the Lincoln Memorial, the White House, and Capitol Hill. Organizers said the event is designed to send a message: that the nation has not forgotten those who never made it home.

‘Flags In’ at Arlington

One of the most visually striking tributes happens in silence.

Each year, the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment — known as “The Old Guard” — places more than 260,000 American flags at Arlington National Cemetery and the U.S. Soldiers’ and Airmen’s Home National Cemetery.

Known as “Flags In,” the tradition has continued since 1948. Soldiers place the flags precisely one boot length in front of each headstone and columbarium. Flags are also placed at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and surrounding memorials. It’s a quiet, reverent act that reflects the scale of the sacrifice.

The flags remain in place through Memorial Day, then are respectfully removed.

National Memorial Day Parade

The National Memorial Day Parade begins at 2 p.m. on Monday, May 26, along Constitution Avenue. Pre-parade musical performances start around 1 p.m.

If you can’t attend in person, the event will be streamed nationwide on multiple platforms.

Expect road closures across the District throughout the weekend. You can find a full list of closures here.