Storms could follow another sweltering day across DC region

The D.C. region will experience another round of gross heat Wednesday as part of an early-season heat wave, which will give way to the threat of strong storms later in the day.
7News First Meteorologist Eileen Whelan said highs will climb back into the low to mid-90s, with some spots possibly reaching the upper 90s.
Reagan National Airport could come close to its record high of 96 degrees, while Dulles International Airport could challenge its record of 93.
The heat will build ahead of a cold front moving in from the west. That front is expected to trigger more widespread showers and thunderstorms from the mid-to-late afternoon into the evening. Some storms could turn strong to severe, with damaging winds and hail as the main concerns. Locally, heavy rainfall is also possible.
Whelan said the best window to keep an eye on the radar begins around 4 p.m. and continues through the evening. The front will bring a major pattern change after one more very hot day.
After three consecutive days of heat, Thursday and Friday will see cool, damp conditions, with temperatures tumbling by more than 25 degrees.
The Memorial Day weekend appears to be a wet one, starting with clouds, occasional showers, and areas of drizzle on Saturday. Sunday will not be a complete washout, but the region could see plenty of clouds with lingering showers.
“There may be a few dry stretches mixed in, but overall, this is not shaping up to be good pool or beach weather around the DMV or along the Mid-Atlantic coast,” Whelan said.
Memorial Day will see more of the same trend of cool and damp weather to start and a few breaks of sun by the afternoon. Temperatures recover into the low to mid 70s with light winds.
“Not a washout by any means, but probably not the classic hot and sunny pool weather many hope for on Memorial Day,” Whelan said.
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FORECAST
WEDNESDAY
Partly cloudy; PM rain, storms
Highs: 92-97
Winds: Southwest 5-15 mph
THURSDAY:
Cloudy, scattered showers
Highs: 64-70
Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph
FRIDAY:
Scattered showers
Highs: Near 60
Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph
SATURDAY:
Mostly cloudy, showers
Highs: 60s
Winds: East 5-10 mph
SUNDAY:
Lingering showers
Highs:68-75
Winds: East 3-8 mph
MEMORIAL DAY:
Mostly cloudy; stray showers
Highs: 70-75
Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph
CURRENT CONDITIONS
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