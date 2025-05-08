This brand new Bowie home worth nearly $1M was built by high school students

One of the newest homes in the South Lakes neighborhood in Bowie, Maryland, was built by high school students.

There’s a growing disconnect between supply and demand when it comes to homes on the market in the D.C. region. But developers have been chipping away at that in Bowie, Maryland, where a new neighborhood called South Lakes is under construction.

Some residents have already moved in, while lots of other homes are still being built.

One of the newest homes on the market was built by high school kids.

In a neighborhood full of million-dollar, single family homes at various stages of construction, Prince George’s County Public School students learning trades at Bladensburg and Crossland high schools have spent the school year building one of the slightly smaller homes on the site — though at about 3,700 square feet, it’s still much bigger than most homes around the region.

On Thursday, those students were honored for their work, and a group of graduating seniors was awarded scholarships to help them with their next phase of learning.

“It went great,” said Kirk Stiffler, an on-site coordinator who helped supervise the project. “The students worked from the beginning. Carpentry, building the walls, and then we go through each phase.”

In all, he said they completed about 70% of the work, including the electric, HVAC, plumbing and carpentry. The students are not allowed to do roofing, siding or insulation.

The home is a four-bedroom colonial with a big basement. Each of the bedrooms has a ceiling fan. The master bathroom is what every married couple would want in terms of size and amenities.

“It’s actually good. Really good. Really actually good,” said Hugo Moreno, a student at Bladensburg High School who was awarded a $1,000 scholarship to help him become a licensed electrician. “It was a great experience. It taught me a lot.”

One of his classmates, Andy Mojano, did carpentry work inside the home.

“It was wonderful. I actually really like it,” he said about the project.

As big as the home is, it’s still the smallest one in the neighborhood, which is why it’s at auction for about $750,000. But Stiffler said the hope is that it fetches something in the $800,000 range.

“I’m pretty sure there’s a nice family that’s going to live in there for however long, and it’s going to be perfect for them,” Mojano said. “It’s a beautiful home.”

